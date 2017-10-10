Children’s author, Julian Sedgwick, gives spell-binding performance at King Edward VI School

Julian Sedgwick, author of the ‘Mysterium’ and ‘Ghosts of Shanghai’ trilogies, visited King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds on Monday.

The children’s author gave readings of his work as well as an interactive performance involving magic and juggling small swords in front of enthralled Year Seven students.

Bridget McMillan, school librarian, said: “It was a lovely coincidence that this event happened to be on National Libraries Week which we are celebrating this week and that was a good way to launch it within the school.

“The students really enjoyed it. The teachers who saw them in the afternoon came back to me and said the kids were still buzzing after the morning’s activities. They thought it was really good.”

Mr Sedgwick brought copies of his books which he signed for the students and Waterstones also supplied copies of his novels.

“We are very much encouraging reading and books,” said Mrs McMillan.

“This is proof that the printed word is still holding its own.”