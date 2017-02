Sixteen boys from King Edward VI School at Bury St Edmunds took part in a boys’ day of dance alongside professional dancer Tom Hobden, of Dance East.

Helen Frost, head of dance, said: “The boys were engaged from the very start and enjoyed having a whole day to develop their skills.

“They loved learning from Tom Hobden and were hugely inspired by him. They are looking forward to performing their work in our upcoming dance show.”