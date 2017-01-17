Bury St Edmunds nursery welcomes West Suffolk Hospital chief for reading fun

The Bury St Edmunds Busy Bees had a special visitor for the start of their themed enrolment week on Monday.

West Suffolk Hospital’s chief executive Stephen Dunn visited the centre to read a story to youngsters.

Business manager Emma Bush said: “It was lovely. The children got really involved and he ended his story by giving them high-fives.”

There has been a different theme every day of the week and Monday’s was Teddy Bear Tales.

The nursery holds two enrolment weeks every year andthis one is about stories and how important they are to children.