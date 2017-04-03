Easter Bunny makes an egg-citing stop in Bury St Edmunds

Thirteen pupils at Westgate Community Primary School, in Bury St Edmunds, received a special visit from the Hearing Care Centre’s Easter Bunny on Friday.

Karen Finch, the company’s managing director, helped the bunny hand out chocolate Easter eggs to the children, who all live with deafness or severe hearing impairment.

They had all taken part in a special Easter drawing competition, which saw their designs made into a colourful window display at the company’s Ipswich practice.

Ms Finch said: “I’m really happy to have visited the school to help the Easter Bunny. I know it’s only a bit of fun, but there is an important side to this too.

“These youngsters have a disadvantage that they will have to cope with for the rest of their lives, and a large part of the difficulty they will face is the lack of understanding among hearing people about the needs of the deaf or hard of hearing.

“It was wonderful to see all their creations.”