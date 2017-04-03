Easter bonnet parades for Bury St Edmunds nursery children

Easter celebrations were transformed into a colourful spectacle for the children, parents and staff of two Bury St Edmunds nurseries.

Youngsters at the Little Angels Day Care-run nurseries in Easlea Road and Grove Road were invited to create Easter bonnets to show-off to parents and staff during Easter bonnet parades last Thursday.

Little Angels Day Care's Grove Road 'best bonnet' winner, Fred Brien

Both parades featured an array of eye-catching, colourful bonnets and all the children involved received a chocolate bunny lolly and a certificate for their efforts.

Three-year-old Fred Brien won the Grove Road nursery prize for ‘best bonnet’ while Chloe Robinson and Lloyd Burgess, both aged four, were joint ‘best bonnet’ winners at the Easlea Road site.

Thanking everyone who helped make the ‘fabulous’ bonnets and who came along to support the events, Joan Weingaertner, owner-manager of both nurseries, said: “This is the first time we have held Easter bonnet parades at both of our nurseries after we had such success last year at Grove Road.

“The effort we have seen is outstanding. It is great to be able to get together with parents and children to have a celebration.”

Little Angels Day Care's Easlea Road 'best bonnet' winners, Chole Robinson and LLoyd Burgess

She said she would to let the Easter Bunny know that all the children deserved a treat on Easter Sunday for being so well behaved.