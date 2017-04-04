Easter art trail up and running

Lavenham’s very first Easter Art Trail was launched on Friday at The Angel hotel and restaurant, attended by Suffolk county councillor Jenny Antill and Carroll Reeve, chairman of Lavenham Parish Council.

The Rev Stephen Earl said: “We have been so impressed with the number and quality of work entered into this event, now all framed and ready to be discovered around the village, inviting locals and visitors alike to reflect on the events of Passiontide and Easter.”

More than 60 works of art are now in place in 37 locations across the village.

To follow the trail you can collect a trail map from Lavenham Church, Heeks the grocers, The Guildhall, the library or the Tourist Information Office.

The trail runs until April 13, after which all work will be displayed in Lavenham Church from April 15-22.