EAST HARLING MURDER: Police appeal for three men who may have been near the scene of ‘brutal murder’

Police have revealed that they are looking for three men who are believed to have been seen near the woodland where Peter Wrighton was murdered.

The 83-year-old was stabbed in the head and neck on Saturday in woodland near East Harling.

Peter Wrighton, 83, from Banham near East Harling.

At a press conference at Norfolk Constabulary Force Headquatres in Wymondham, Detective Superintendent Andy Smith said: “We are appealing specifically to a number of people that we believe were in the area on August 5 and at the particular times. We do not know the identities of these three men, but are appealing to them in particular.”

The first man is described as white, aged over 50, of slim build, with pale skin, and grey or white hair which is balding on top. It is believed that he was wearing heavy-rimmed glasses and light coloured trousers. He was seen in The Street changing into a white t-shirt.

The second man police wish to identify is a white male with a tanned complexion, aged 25 to 30-years-old, and between 5ft 9in tall and 5ft 11in tall. He is described as being of athletic build with short dark wavey hair and dark eyes. It is believed he was wearing a blue t-shirt and grey floppy, gym-style shorts above the knee, and heavyduty flip-flops.

The third man is described as a white male, aged between 30 to 50-years-old, of medium build and wearing dark-coloured clothing. He was seen walking without a dog in the northern area of the heath.

Detective Superintendent Andy Smith added: “These are descriptions of people we believe were in the area, not necessary together, but we are keen to trace them as part of our ongoing appeal to trace witnesses.

“We need to speak to anyone who has recently visitor and/or frequents the area where Peter’s body was found. This could include dogwalkers, runners and ramblers. We also want to talk to you if you have seen Peter walk his dogs in that area or nearby in recent months or weeks – but in particular on the day Peter’s body was found, Saturday August 5.

On the investigation, Detective Superintendent Smith said: “This is a large scale, complex and detailed investigation which involves a number of strands. Our main lines of enquiry include forensic investigations, extensive searches, witness interviews, house to house enquiries, CCTV capture and review, and close liaison with Peter’s family. “

Chief Superintendant Mike Fawcett said: “Dedicated teams are investigating this incident. We have also set up a mobile police station at the scene and created a dedicated phone line should anyone have further information that could assist us.

“A police presence will remain in the area for the foreseeable future and I hope this provides local communities with confidence that we are here to support and protect them.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Smith added: “We would like to help Peter’s family and the people in the area understand what has happened. This was a particularly brutal murder. To do this we need to piece together Peter’s final movements and understand what happened to him and why.”

If anyone with any information about the murder or any suspicious activity should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 08000560944 or 02071580010 quoting Operation Graduate. Alternatively, those with information can isit the mobile police station or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.