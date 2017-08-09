EAST HARLING MURDER: Murdered man from Banham was a ‘lovely, gentle husband, dad and grandfather’

An 83-year-old man from Banham who was brutally murdered whilst walking his dogs has been described as a “lovely, gentle husband, dad and grandfather”.

Norfolk Police have named the victim as Peter Wrighton, as the manhunt to find the killer continues.

Peter Wrighton, 83, from Banham near East Harling.

His family paid tribute to his “kind nature” and his “love of walking dogs and chatting with people to pass the time of day” after his body was discovered on Saturday.

He had suffered multiple stab wounds to his head and neck.

Mr Wrighton worked for British Telecom for 35 years and retired to the area 30 years ago where he enjoyed living a “simple life” with his family and dogs.

His wife, of 59 years, and his family added: “Peter was immensely kind and never had a bad word to say about anybody and people always seemed to take a liking to him.

When we think of Peter we remember him with fond and happy memories that will stay with us always

“We are extremely thankful for all the people who have come forward to speak with the police and hope we will soon be able to understand why this has happened.

“When we think of Peter we remember him with fond and happy memories that will stay with us always.”

Enquiries continue into the murder of Peter in East Harling and detectives still believe that the public may hold the key to finding the killer.

The initial call to police was made at approximately 10.45am on Saturday 5 August 2017 after the body of a man was discovered in woodland near the Fiveways Junction.

Norfolk’s County Policing Commander, Chief Superintendent Mike Fawcett, said: “I would like to reassure the public that we are following several lines of enquiry and are pleased the public are supporting us in our investigation. We have received more than 100 calls in the last three days and we would continue to urge people with information, particularly those who were in the area between 9am and 11m, to make contact.

“I would like to ask again, that if you live within five miles of The Street please can you check your bins, gardens and outbuildings for any items which may have been discarded by a potential suspect.

“I would also request that premises or businesses within the same area with CCTV systems preserve any footage that relate to the hours of 6am until 9pm on Saturday 5th August. Similarly, if you have a dash-cam or other recording devices and travelled in the area, save the footage and contact the police.

“We remain concerned that we have not yet been able to trace the person or people responsible for Peter’s death. I hope residents will take some reassurance from the increased policing presence today which will be continuing throughout the evening and as long as is necessary, but I am aware that this incident will be causing some to worry. I would ask people to remain vigilant and to contact us if they see anything suspicious.

Anyone with information about the murder or any suspicious activity should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101, quoting Operation Graduate, visit the mobile police station or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.