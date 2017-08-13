EAST HARLING MURDER: Man arrested remains in custody as police speak to over 700 people in anniversary checks

A man arrested in connection with the murder of an 83-year-old dog walker in East Harling remains in police custody.

A Superintendent has authorised a further 12 hour detention of the man, aged in his 20s, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, whilst the investigation continues.

Peter Wrighton, 83, of Banham, was found dead in woodland last Saturday morning (August 5) after he was stabbed multiple times in the neck and head.

Detectives investigating the murder spoke with more than 700 people as part of anniversary checks yesterday.

Detective Superintendent Andy Smith said: “We are extremely pleased and grateful for the response from the public yesterday at the scene which has helped us to identify further witnesses.

“We have also been able to obtain extra dash cam footage which will be downloaded to assist in our enquiries.

“In addition, we have taken over 170 calls since Wednesday (August 9) from members of the public who believe they have further information and this is also greatly appreciated.

“Again, I would like to stress how important the public have been in helpingus to identify potentially key witnesses who were seen in different areas close to the murder scene on Saturday, August 5.

“We are still keen to hear from any members of the pubic who were in this area on the relevant day and who have yet to speak to us.”

Det Supt Smith added, “We still have around 100 officers working in the area, providing reassurance, speaking with witnesses and conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries.

“We are also searching and forensically examining a number of locations which are linked to the ongoing investigation and you may see officers in other parts of the county.”

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Norfolk Police immediately on 0800 056 0944 or 0207 158 0010, quoting Operation Graduate.

They can also visit the mobile police station at the scene or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.