EAST HARLING MURDER: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 83-year-old’s body was found in East Harling last week.

Peter Wrighton, of Banham, was found dead in woodland on the morning of Saturday, August 5.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded Mr Wrighton died as a result of multiple stab wounds to his neck and head.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being held in police custody.

Enquiries are continuing regarding the incident and detectives ask that anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 0800 056 0944 or 0207 158 0010, quoting Operation Graduate, visit the mobile police station or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.