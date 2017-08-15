EAST HARLING MURDER: Man accused of murdering Peter Wrighton appears at crown court

A man accused of killing 83-year-old Peter Wrighton has appeared at Norwich Crown Court today.

Alexander Palmer, 23, of Cringleford, appeared via video link from HMP Norwich this morning and was remanded in custody for a plea and case management hearing on September 12.

East Harling, Norfolk. Norfolk Police continue their search for evidence and questioning members of the public about the murder of Peter Wrighton at woods south of East Harling on 5th August 2017. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A trial date was provisionally set for February 12, 2018.

Palmer is charged with the murder of Mr Wrighton, of Banham, who was found dead in woodland near East Harling.

A Home Office post mortem examination found he was repeatedly stabbed in the neck and head.

More than a dozen people attended the four minute hearing before Judge Stephen Holt.

Palmer, who served in the British Army from September 2010 to November 2015, spoke only to confirm his identity.