EAST HARLING MURDER: Dog walking buddies meeting to boost community spirit after murder

More than a month after the murder of Peter Wrighton, a meeting will be held in East Harling to set up a dog walking buddy scheme.

Residents are encouraged to meet at 10am, on October 11, at the Social Club to discuss the scheme and how it will work.

The scheme is a way for the community to feel safe and take control of a situation where they may have felt powerless Engagement Officer PC Amy Lucas

The scheme is supported by Mr Wrighton’s family.

Engagement Officer PC Amy Lucas said: “We are aware the murder of Peter had a significant impact on the communities of East Harling and we want to encourage them to continue with their daily business.

“Community spirit is vitally important and we hope, by using one of Peter’s loves, the spirit will return.”

Mr Wrighton suffered multiple stab wounds to his head and neck while out walking his two dogs in August.

Alexander Palmer, 23, from Cringleford, has been charged with his murder.

PC Lucas added: “The scheme is a way for the community to feel safe and take control of a situation where they may have felt powerless.

“Hopefully, this scheme will provide a positive outcome to such a sad crime and the meeting will be well attended.”

Kate Filby, Clerk to Harling Parish Council, said: “We fully support any new groups that actively involve our community and help to promote a positive community spirit.

“East Harling is a busy and thriving village full of wonderful groups run by volunteers offering support to the elderly, disabled and lonely along with popular ‘Mardles’, Scout Group, Karate and Athletics club and much more.

“This new dog walking group will be very well received by East Harling and its neighbouring villages as a new way to enjoy the beautiful woodlands that surround our village whilst making new friends along the way.”