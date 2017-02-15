East Harling car fire being treated as arson

Police are treating a car fire in East Harling on Monday as arson.

A silver Ford KA was set alight sometime between 3pm and 3.30pm in West Harling Road.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said witnesses reported seeing two males near to the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact police on 101.

Fire crews from East Harling and Thetford were in attendance, and used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, which was deemed under control by 4.06pm.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.