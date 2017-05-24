Early bird offer for Girls Night Out walk ends next week

More than 650 women have signed up for St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Girls Night Out - and there is still time to take advantage of an early bird offer.

The ninth annual moonlight walk on Saturday, September 9 is the Bury St Edmunds charity’s biggest fund-raising event and last year brought in £250,000.

Women don pyjamas and flashing bunny ears to put their best foot forward on a six or 11.2 mile route around Bury.

Hundreds have already signed up under an early bird offer of £10, which runs until May 31.

All entries received after this date will cost £15.

Jenny Smith, hospice events manager, said: “If you register for Girls Night Out now not only will you benefit from our early bird offer, but you will have more time to raise sponsorship.

“And if you have walked with us before and are planning on doing so again this September, why not register now and ask your friends and family to join you?”

The event is sponsored by investment managers JM Finn & Co.

Sign up online at www.girlsnightoutwalk.co.uk or pick up an application form from one of the hospice’s shops.

Participants must be aged 14 and those between 14 and 17 must walk with someone over the age of 18.