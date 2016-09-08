E-fit issued after man grabs three-year-old in Sapiston

Police have issued an E-fit of a man they want to trace after a little girl was grabbed by the arm while she was out with her mother in Sapiston on Sunday.

The three-year-old was walking a short distance ahead of her mum and siblings in a wooded area, next to the hump back bridge by the community centre, off Bardwell Road, around 4.20pm on Sunday, September 4, when the man jumped out from behind a tree.

He took hold of the little girl’s forearm and spoke to her before her mum shouted at him and he released the child and ran away. The girl sustained slight reddening to her arm.

The man involved is described as white, aged in his 50s to 60s, with grey hair and wearing glasses. He wore a white T-shirt with blue sleeves and black jeans and black boots and carried a brown bag over his shoulder.

Police need to speak to the man and are asking him or anyone who knows who he is to come forward. Anyone who saw the man in the area or anyone recognises his description should call Bury St Edmunds police on 101 and quoting 53674/16.