Duo sees success in party plan for tenants

Pubs around the country have celebrated cider after two Suffolk companies struck a partnership that is already bearing fruit.

Greene King Pub Partners teamed up with cider producer Aspall to offer tenanted pubs the chance to hold Aspall Garden Party cider festivals in their gardens and make the most of the summer weather.

Pubs across the country signed up for the festivals, which received support from Aspall on the day and in the run-up to the events. The events came about following the launch of Greene King’s events toolkit earlier this summer.

The Long Melford Swan is owned by Greene King but the business itself is run by Stuart Inns, which also operates The Hadleigh Ram and the Lavenham Greyhound.

The pub, which is just a short drive from the headquarters of both the Bury St Edmunds brewery and the Stonham Aspall factory, held a cider festival which manager Rachael Brown described as fabulous’.

“We had lots of people here and Aspall brought lots of garden games that were great for the children,” she said. “We had a cocktail menu that incorporated Aspall. You got a cocktail on arrival and we had ones with apple juice for the children.

“It’s definitely something we’ll consider doing again. The people from Aspall were extremely professional.”

The Greene King How to Manage an Event toolkit was distributed to all of the Pub Partners operators and gave them crucial support in planning, hosting and evaluating an event at their pub. The support included specially-tailored help for beer, cider or gin events, with Aspall helping run the garden parties.

Clive Chesser, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “This is a great partnership that we’re pleased has provided such excellent support to pubs. To have two of Suffolk’s best-known companies working together has been extremely rewarding.