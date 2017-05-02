Ducklings win hearts at Thetford school

A headteacher’s idea to allow young pupils to observe the life cycle has won the hearts of an entire school.

Nicki Peace, head of Thetford Grammar School, borrowed an incubator and a clutch of eggs from farmer Sam Mulgrew, of TAS Animal Care and Poultry Services, and set them up in the school’s Early Years’ classroom for students to watch.

Last week 12 ducklings – including Aylesbury’s, Khaki Campbell, Buff, Orpington, Cayuga and Swedish Blue breeds – hatched, much to the delight of the children who have been enjoying watching them swim in their paddling pool.

Mrs Peace said the project had ‘really brought the school together’ and it had been ‘lovely to see the reaction on people’s faces’ as they entered the classroom.

She added: “The ducklings have won everybody’s hearts with parents, teachers and the rest of the school frequent visitors to the Early Years’ classroom. Sixth formers especially have been won over by the ducklings and have said that holding them is ‘the best anti A-level stress therapy ever’.”