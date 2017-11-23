Driver airlifted to hospital following serious crash in West Stow

A man has been taken by air ambulance to Addenbrookes Hospital after a serious accident on Icklingham Road at West Stow, close to the junction of the A1101.

Reports were that a single vehicle had hit a tree with only the driver inside, who had to be cut free.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called at around 8.20am, with air ambulance also attending.

The driver was accessed at the scene before being taken by air ambulance to Addenbrookes with a serious pelvis injury.

The road is currently closed and there are diversions via the A1101 in Lackford.