Drinkstone fete smiles through rain

Drinkstone village fete’s spirit were definitely not washed out by the weather when the event took place at the weekend.

Around 300-400 people attended to help raise money for the Drinkstone Village Hall Fund.

Robin Sharp at the 'pub' pouring a local beer from Rougham

Robin Sharp, who was involved in organising the event, felt very pleased with the way the fete had gone and was grateful for those that braved the wet to turn out.

He said: ”The rain did affect people coming but even with that, those who were there were cheerful and the buzz around the fete was brilliant to see.”

A cakes stall, bar, a set of stocks and a coconut shy were on hand to knock off celebrity masked targets.

Other things going on during the day included a car boot sale, different classes of dog show, a tombola, stalls ranging from a second hand book stand to a children’s treasure hunt and a grand prize draw which managed to raise a total of around £800.

Caitlin (9) and Ellie (10) Sharp making beeswax candles

Robin felt, as the proceeds were still being counted, the total could be even more.

He said: ”The money will be very well used for the continuing repairs and up keep of the village hall, hopefully next year we just get better weather.”

The hall was rededicated as Drinkstone’s official War Memorial in 2013.