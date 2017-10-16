Drinkstone and Woolpit remember their fallen hero

The centenary of the death of a World War One holder of the Military Medal was remembered on Sunday in church services in the two villages he lived in.

Sgt Leonard George Rose, known as George, served with the 8th Battalion Suffolk Regiment. He was awarded the Military Medal for ‘bravery and devotion to duty’ in silencing an enemy machine gun during the Battle of Boom Ridge on the Somme on February 17, 1917, but was killed in action near Ypres, on October 12, 1917, aged 34.

He has no known grave, but his name is on the Tyne Cot Memorial and Drinkstone and Woolpit’s war memorials.

His story was told at services on Sunday in All Saints Church, Drinkstone, the village where he was born and educated, and St Mary’s Church, Woolpit, to which he moved on his marriage in 1911.

His grandchildren David and Judith, came from Doncaster and Ipswich, respectively, for the Drinkstone service.

An exhibition on Sgt Rose’s life is at All Saints Church until October 20 then at Drinkstone Village Hall until November 12.