Double celebrations after ball raises £50,000

Around 280 guests attended a glittering ball last week, which raised £52,565 for two Suffolk charities - Inspire Suffolk and Bury-based GeeWizz.

The event was held at Milsoms The Hangar at Kesgrave Hall in Ipswich on the evening of Friday, November 10.

Guests were treated to a grand auction, with star prizes including a chance to have the award-winning Pascal and Karine Canevet, from Bury’s Maison Bleue, prepare a sumptuous meal for eight people in your own home which sold for £3,200 and a pair of diamond earrings from Thurlow Champness Jewellers which raised £5,000.

Gina Long MBE, founder of GeeWizz, said: “It was a wonderful night where everyone in the room has made a direct difference to their local community by raising crucial funds for our charities. We are so grateful to all our supporters, especially our main sponsors, Milsom Hotels and Restaurants, Momentum Pensions, Orbital Foods, TMJ Interiors, Tippers ‘R’ Us and Trucks ‘R’ Us.

“It has been wonderful working with Inspire Suffolk as we share a passion and commitment to provide life-changing support and intervention to all we work with.”

Terry Baxter, chief executive of Inspire Suffolk, said: “We have always received fantastic support for our Inspire Suffolk events and we were delighted to partner up with GeeWizz for this special occasion.

“We would like to join Gina and the GeeWizz team in thanking everyone who supporting the evening and helped raise a fantastic amount for so many worthwhile causes.”

GeeWizz will use the money raised to support local disabled people or young people and families living with cancer while Inspire Suffolk supports young people to overcome challenges and take positive steps in their lives to help them back into employment.