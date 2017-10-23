Donor match found for Jasmi

A global search to help find a potential blood stem cell donor for Jasmi Lindberg Cooke, from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, has resulted in a matching donor being found.

The #JoinForJasmi campaign has attracted celebrity support from Ed Sheeran, Ad Rock from the Beastie Boys and Frank Turner and has seen thousands of people register as a potential lifesaver with the blood cancer charity, DKMS.

Ed said: “I’m delighted to hear that a matching donor has been found, a huge thanks to the person that took the time to register. Wishing Jasmi and her family all the very best with everything and my thoughts are with you. I would urge anyone who hasn’t registered as a potential lifesaver and can to register at www.dkms.org.uk.”

For the past three years Jasmi has been battling with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Devastatingly she relapsed for a second time and has been receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Her family and friends along with DKMS, a charity dedicated to helping the fight against blood cancer through recruiting blood stem cell donors, have been on a mission to find her match.

Jasmi’s mum Rena said: “Jasmi has been through so much but still manages to keep smiling and keep us all laughing. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who has taking the time to support the #JoinForJasmi campaign and register as a potential blood stem cell donor.

“We’re over the moon that a donor has been found but know that we still have a long and tough road ahead of us over the next few months.”

For more information on DKMS and how to register as a potential blood stem cell donor please visit dkms.org.uk or call 020 8747 5620.