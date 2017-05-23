Dog show a barking success after raising £9,000 for hospice

Thousands of people and their four-legged friends gave ‘paws for thought’ for a vital charity as they enjoyed its second annual dog show.

St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Paws in the Park attracted about 3,000 people as well as dogs of all breeds with a variety of activities, demonstrations and classes.

Paws in the Park in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care PicturedL Archie Lee-Randall with Charlie (Chowpoo) and Poppy (Weimaraner) PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The event at Nowton Park on Sunday generated more than £9,000 for the Bury St Edmunds hospice, which provides care and support across west Suffolk and Thetford.

Charlie De-Moore, hospice events fund-raiser, said: “To see so many people enjoying the day with their dogs was fantastic.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who supported us, especially Swayne and Partners. Without their continued help and support the day wouldn’t have been the success it was.”

Prizes were handed out for categories including best dressed, waggiest tail and dog that looks most like its owner.

Paws in the Park in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care PICTURE: Mecha Morton

There was also dog agility, gundog scurry demonstrations and children’s amusements.

Among those who attended were Mike Fornham, his wife Sara and their Jack Russell Dexter. Mr Fornham’s grandmother received care from the charity. He said: “We always try to support the hospice where we can as they made such a difference to our family when grandma was unwell.”