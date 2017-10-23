Doctors urge public to take action to stop the spread of flu

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has urged people to take action to protect themselves and others from the flu this winter.

Doctors from the trust have expressed concern that people are not taking the appropriate precautions to prevent the virus spreading, such as washing hands frequently and thoroughly and getting the flu vaccine.

Dr Thomas Pulimood, consultant in respiratory medicine, said: “People often underestimate the power of the flu virus which can cause severe illness, even death, among at-risk groups, including older people, pregnant women, and adults and children with an underlying health condition.

“We have already seen patients come into hospital who are suffering with flu-like symptoms so the earlier you get your flu jab the better, especially if you fall within one of the at-risk groups.

“One droplet from someone sneezing could contain hundreds of viruses. The flu vaccine is the best protection we have against this unpredictable and infectious virus. It is one of the safest in the world and given to millions of people in UK each year.”

They are also urging the public and staff to wash their hands throughout the day for at least 20 seconds at a time, especially after going to the toilet, before and after preparing food and after having contact with animals.

Anne How, lead infection prevention nurse at the trust, said: “As well as getting the flu jab, washing your hands is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself and others from illnesses such as the cold and flu virus.

“People you come into contact with may be particularly vulnerable to germs without you even knowing it. It’s also especially important to make sure your hands are clean before and after visiting a patient in hospital or another healthcare setting, to limit the spread of infection by contact.”

For more information or to arrange a vaccination, contact your GP surgery.