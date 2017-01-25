Do you recognise these rings? Items stolen in spate of burglaries

Police are asking if anybody recognises the pictured rings which are believed to have been stolen from either Essex or Suffolk and were recovered by police on Thursday, January 19.

A 36-year-old man from Basildon was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and released on bail until March 14, pending further enquiries.

Police are trying to find the owners of these items

The arrest was part of a complex investigation into a large number of burglaries from homes and jewellery shops in Essex, London, Suffolk, Kent and Surrey.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the investigation and are currently on bail until March 14, pending further enquiries. They are three men aged 28, 29 and 46 from Clacton and a 31-year-old from Barking.

Anyone who recognises the rings is asked to contact Detective Constable Aimee Burton at Colchester CID on 101 extension number 430385.