Disputed Moreton Hall sign fuels debate on boundary split

A disputed village sign has reignited a debate over parish boundaries.

Taylor Wimpey has placed a sign in the Rougham parish welcoming motorists to Moreton Hall, most of which is in the Bury parish.

The developer is currently building 500 new homes in what is considered part of the continuing growth of Moreton Hall.

Earlier this year a Community Governance Review decided these homes would fall into the Rushbrooke with Rougham parish, along with the new Sybil Andrews Academy and Business Park, subject to a review once occupied.

The rest of Moreton Hall remains in the Bury St Edmunds Town Council parish which some argue the new homeowners will identify with best.

Peter Thompson, borough councillor for Moreton Hall, says they will not feel part of Rougham.

Rougham Parish Council wrote to the borough council about changing the sign, which the developer is now doing.

Ian Steel, Rougham’s chairman, said: “I was extremely unhappy that it was there, it should never have been there.”

But Cllr Thompson thinks his reaction was ‘over the top’.

“I agree it’s an emotive subject but to get so upset over a sign is ridiculous,” he said.

A spokesman for Taylor Wimpey apologised for any offence caused.

He said the wording on the sign had been agreed with Suffolk County Council but was now being revised following a complaint by Rougham Parish Council.