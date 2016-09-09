Digital upgrade brings fresher fast food meals to Bury St Edmunds

McDonald’s in Bury St Edmunds town centre has undergone a dramatic £500,000 transformation to improve the experience for customers.

Digital innovation is at the heart of the Cornhill restaurant’s striking new look with state-of-the-art self-order kiosks, new kitchen lay-outs and free-to-use tablets among the biggest developments.

Customers are able to use the self-order kiosks to browse the full menu and check the nutritional information of each meal. They can then pay by card or contactless before going to a designated counter area to pick up their order.

In the kitchen, new lay-outs and increased technology mean that products can be made to order, with every burger and wrap now being freshly prepared.

Tablets have also been installed at some tables to allow diners to check their newsfeed and emails or to play the latest games.

Mark Richards, Bury franchisee, said: “We’re thrilled with the transformation because we’re committed to offering our customers) more choice and fast service.

“Technology has a huge role to play in all walks of life, including our customers’ eating out experience, so the new tech we’ve introduced recognises the way people live their lives today. The response to the changes from my team has been very positive and they are enjoying the new ways of working.”

The changes in Bury are part of plans to digitally transform all UK McDonald’s restaurants, with 400 also due to introduce table service by the end of the year.

Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald’s UK, said: “Our converted restaurants like this one on Cornhill will deliver a fast and easy experience, aided by digital and traditional ordering points ensuring we continue to be enjoyed by our customers.”