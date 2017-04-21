Dieting couple see a lot less of each other

A Bury St Edmunds pair made it to the semi-finals of Slimming World’s couple of the year competition after losing an incredible 7st 12lbs between them.

David and Julia Reddick, who attend the Ixworth group, believe the secret of their success was getting support from one another at home as well as in group every week.

Mr Reddick, 69, who lost 3st 12lbs, said: “It can take quite a lot to admit to yourself that you have a weight problem, let alone admitting it to your nearest and dearest. Imagine my relief when I finally spoke out and Julia said that she was unhappy with her weight too and thought we should do something about it.”

The couple were voted as their Slimming World group’s couple of the year by their fellow members. Following their selection they were invited to represent Bury St Edmunds in the national finals at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire.

Unfortunately though they lost out to Mark and Amanda Gibbon, from Chepstow.

Mrs Reddick, 64, who lost 4st, said: “We couldn’t believe it when we made it to the semi-finals, it’s way beyond what we could have imagined when we first decided to join Slimming World. We already feel like winners because we’ve won the biggest prize out there, we feel great and we know we’ve got a long, healthy, happy life to look forward to together now.”

Carla Bond, who runs the Ixworth Slimming World group that David and Julia attend, said she was incredibly proud of them for what they have achieved.

She said: “I’d encourage any couples who are struggling with their weight to tackle the issue together – it honestly does make the world of difference to have someone you love and trust by your side.”

For more information visit: www.slimmingworld.co.uk