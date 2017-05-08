Diecast collectors team up with Higham-based charity

Two friends, who have turned their hobby into a charitable fund-raising initiative, look set for a record-breaking year.

Jules Pyke, of Stowupland, and Phil West, of Chatteris, met through their mutual interest in collecting diecast models and toys.

Having arranged to host a stall at Haughley Football Club’s annual Macmillan Day, in 2015 Jules made a request for diecast donations.

Phil had items he wanted to donate and, when delivering them, offered to lend Jules a hand at the fund-raiser.

But when the event was cancelled, the pair – who now call themselves Diecast Partners – decided to honour their commitment by selling the donated stock at a car boot sale.

They raised a total of £174 for Macmillan and have continued with their charitable efforts since, adding to their stock by buying through online sites like ebay and selling at car boot sites in Needham Market and Fordham.

“We just have fun for a good cause whilst doing our hobby – it’s win, win, win,” said Jules.

Last year the duo raised £540 to fund sensory equipment for a girl in Cambridge who suffers from SWAN (Syndrome Without A Name) and this year they have chosen to support the Higham-based Our Special Friends (OSF) charity, for which they have already raised £434.

OSF helps ensure vulnerable people can continue to benefit from animal companionship and Jules’ wife, Karen, who has a support dog, is an ambassador for the charity.

Anyone with diecast items to donate should email jklminiatures@yahoo.co.uk.

For updates on what is available, go to www.facebook.com/lazy.otter2015.

Find out more about OSF at www.ourspecialfriends.org.