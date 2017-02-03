Did you hear the one about the young comedian from Bury who is taking his joke to Parliament?

Did you hear the one about the young comedian whose joke is so funny he’s taking it to the Houses of Parliament? It’s a real crowd-pleaser.

Toby Green, aged seven, who is a pupil at St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School in Bury St Edmunds, has made it through to the national final of joke competition Voice Box.

Toby Green with comedian Kirsty Hudson

He and other finalists will showcase their rib-tickling material next month at the Speaker’s House, in Westminster, where the winner will be chosen.

His joke goes like this: “Doctor, doctor I feel like a cowboy. The doctor says: ‘How long have you felt like that?’. He replies: ‘About a yeeha’.”

Luisa Martinez, speech and language therapist at the school, said: “It’s a good joke because it’s not commonly known. We’re really pleased and it’s a great opportunity to see the Houses of Parliament.”

The competition is a joint initiative between the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists and The Communication Trust to demonstrate the importance of good communication skills.

Seventy five pupils at St Edmund’s submitted jokes, which were shortlisted to six by the Year 6 house captains.

The six shortlisted pupils told their jokes in an assembly to local comedian Kirsty Hudson. She chose Toby’s joke as the winner to be submitted for the national finals.

“Kirsty really liked his joke because it’s one that’s all in the telling,” Mrs Martinez said.

She added that the competition highlights the importance of talking about words and having fun with language to develop all children’s communication skills.

The joke competition follows a successful word tree which gave pupils the chance to choose their favourite word and make up a sentence, poem, joke or limerick about it.