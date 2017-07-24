Developer submits ‘twin track’ application for 138 homes for Thurston

Councillors who voted ‘minded to reject’ a residential development in Thurston earlier this month will be asked to consider an equal size proposal for the site – by the same developer.

On July 12 members of Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning referrals committee considered the cumulative impact of five planning applications proposing to build a total of 827 new homes in Thurston click here.

Although ‘minded to approve’ four of the proposals, members voted ‘minded to reject’ Bovis Homes’ plan for 138 homes to the west of Barton Road, saying it did not represent good design and did not preserve the character of the locality or the good quality agricultural land.

Objector Ian Stammers criticised the proposal for being an ‘off the shelf urban design not in keeping with existing properties’ and said he was opposed to its ‘sheer size’.

Last week, however, details emerged of a second Bovis application for 138 homes west of Barton Road.

It was submitted in May, but was not validated until last week at which point it became available for public viewing.

Explaining the delay, a spokesman for Mid Suffolk District Council said: “This was due to several factors, including the upgrade of our planning software and planning pages, as well as the work. While the upgrade was happening several of the documents were uploaded, but they weren’t published for public viewing online until the validation last week.”

Vicky Waples, Thurston Parish Council clerk, said: “We have had problems with information being validated to the planning site in a timely manner.”

The planning statement accompanying the application says it ‘remains substantially the same’ as the previous application and is solely to provide Bovis ‘with a fallback position’ in case the ongoing initiative to address the cumulative impacts arising from the simultaneous development proposals ‘does not reach a satisfactory or timely conclusion’.

Hopkins Homes, which is also ‘twin tracking’ two planning applications for the village, is to have one decided by the Planning Inspectorate because Mid Suffolk – which has a current shortage of five year deliverable housing land – did not deal with it within the statutory 13 week period.