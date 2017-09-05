Developer submits detailed plans for Suffolk Park development

Developer Jaynic is seeking detailed planning consent for two major distribution sheds at its 114-acre Suffolk Park scheme.

The development, on Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds, is part of a multi-partner initiative to support a range of new and existing businesses and jobs in the area.

The reserved matters application submitted to St Edmundsbury Borough Council is for one unit of 205,000 sq ft and one of 150,000 sq ft which Jaynic plans to develop speculatively to capture unsatisfied demand from occupiers seeking to lease large distribution space along the A14 corridor.

Simon Wilson, Jaynic’s Suffolk Park project director, said: “We are aiming for a decision by Autumn 2017. A positive outcome would enable us to have units ready for occupation in quarter three, 2018, comfortably ahead of anything comparable in the East of England region.”

Jonathan Lloyd, of Hazells, the Bury-based commercial property agent for the scheme, said: “There is strong demand for business and distribution space in Bury and these two units would come at a time where there is very little currently available in the region.”

Interested parties should contact Jonathan Lloyd or Richard Pyatt at Hazells on 01284 702626.