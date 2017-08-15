Derailed goods train will hit Bury train services for days

A derailed goods train near Manea is expected to hit services between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough for days.

Greater Anglia trains said today that services between Bury and Peterborough ‘have been suspended until further notice’.

The derailment happened yesterday afternoon and Network Rail engineers are on site working to recover the wagons, which is likely to take a ‘number of days’ as they will require lifting away by crane.

The track is also damaged and will need to be replaced before services can run again.

Simon Ancona, Network Rail’s chief operating officer for Anglia, said: “This is a serious incident and our engineers are on site working tirelessly to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The recovery is very complex and not helped by the rural location and will take several days.

“I understand how frustrating this is for passengers and would like to thank them for their patience while we work to get services up and running again.”

The incident affects CrossCountry, East Midlands Trains and Greater Anglia passengers.

A limited rail replacement bus service is running between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough, to call at Ely, March, Whittlesea and Peterborough, which is being operated by Panther, Young’s and Discovery.

Services between Ipswich and Peterborough are only going as far as Bury before switching to buses.

Greater Anglia advised: “Customers wishing to travel to Ely can use Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and Cambridge, and Norwich and Cambridge.

“Customers at Manea are advised to use the Help Point to arrange onward transport, due to road access issues.”

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Cambridge, and Ipswich and Cambridge are mostly unaffected, however some services may Specific train service alterations are available at: www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia

Greater Anglia says advance purchase ticket holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.