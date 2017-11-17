Denny Bros from Bury St Edmunds takes its specialist print skills to international trade show

Denny Bros, the Bury St Edmunds based specialist print company, is exhibiting at the three day Europack Euromanut CFIA trade show in Lyon next week.

The company is targeting the continental market and has appointed multi-lingual international sales executive Anne Klermund.

The trade show brings together more than 500 exhibitors and leading suppliers of all industrial sectors.

Denny Bros invented the first multi-page label Fix-a-Form in the late 1970s and this is now used on a variety of products including brands of gravy, yeast extract, nappies and patient information leaflets.

Anne said: “We have been steadily increasing out multi page and wet peel label presence in the European markets. This trade show will give us a great opportunity to talk directly to a number of markets, including pharmaceutical and agro-chemical