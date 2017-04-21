Demolition work nears completion on Station Hill

Demolition work on Station Hill, in Bury St Edmunds, is due to be completed by the end of this month, according to developers.

Peal Estates are currently demolishing the area to make way for 135 new apartments to create a new ‘Station Quarter’.

The area was formerly home to businesses including Bury Tyre Centre, Kids Play, Direct Furniture, Rose Valley and UK Best Kebabs.

Demolition work commenced after the business vacated the site last October.

“We can confirm that demolition work is nearly complete with works due to finish by late April,” said a spokesman for Peal Estates.

“We are now completing technical assessments before moving forward to the next stage of the development.

“We would envisage development would commence later this year.”