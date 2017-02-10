Delay on plans to turn Brandon bingo hall into homes

A decision on plans which could see an old bingo hall site turned into residential properties will not be made for another month.

Winners Bingo is proposing to demolish its former bingo hall in London Road, Brandon, to build up to eight new homes.

Forest Heath District Council was due to make a decision on the application today but an extended deadline of March 7 has been agreed after concerns were raised by the conservation officer.

Among people to have objected to the plans – submitted in November last year – are residents who would like see the site brought into community use.

There is also concern over the threat it poses for vehicle access to St Peter’s Church Institute, which claims to have had a’ registered right of way’ over the site’s car park for more than 40 years.

Dennis Coburn, of the Church Institute, believes it is ‘completely the wrong place for housing’.

In his objection, he states: “Building properties here would landlock the Church Institute which is used by approximately 300 people every week in community groups.”

In its accompanying planning design and access statement, agent Barker Storey Matthews said: “The existing hall is of no significant architectural merit and is now in a poor state of repair having deteriorated since it was last used in September 2008.

“In the interim the site has not been in active use, although the unauthorised use of the car park has been ongoing and increasing.”