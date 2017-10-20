Defibrillator campaign wins company award

A business has received an award for its contribution to the community, after launching a campaign to install defibrillators in local places.

Compleat Office Solutions Ltd, in Mildenhall, was presented with the ‘Corporate Social Reponsibility Award’ by Office Friendly, a group which supports independent office suppliers.

The company was recognised for its efforts in raising funds to buy defibrillators and for its toner and inkjet recycling service, funds from which also go towards buying the machines.

Company director, Paul Hicklin, 48, started the campaign five years ago after his father, Will, died suddenly at the age of 64.

“Dad was working quite remotely and we can’t say for sure but if a defibrillator had been around, we’re fairly certain it would have helped,” Paul said.

“Figures show that someone who receives only CPR after collapsing has a five per cent chance of survival but if a defibrillator and CPR are used, it rises to 50 per cent so it definitely makes a big difference.”

Paul, along with his family, friends and colleagues, has raised enough funds to place six 24-hour accessible defibrillators at various locations within the community including The Arc shopping centre and Bury Fire Station.

Another one will soon be installed in McDonalds in Bury St Edmunds and plans for one on Angel Hill are also in place.

Having been rewarded for his efforts, Paul hopes to purchase a further four machines in the next two years.

“I got quite emotional at the award presentation thinking that we were doing it in dad’s name,” Paul said.

“I’m really pleased and it just makes it all worthwhile and just spurs us on to continue doing it.”