Decisions on plans for 257 homes around Woolpit

Councillors who decided to look at three planning applications in Woolpit together have approved one, refused another and deferred the third.

Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning referrals committee wanted to look at the applications together because of the potential impact on the village of their 257 new homes.

Yesterday, they approved an application by Pigeon for 120 homes in Old Stowmarket Road, pending a noise assessment because of its proximity to Goldstar Transport container depot.

An application by New Hall Properties for 79 homes across the road in Old Stowmarket Road was deferred for corrections, a noise review and to be reported with an adjacent application.

An application for 49 homes in Green Lane was refused, against officers’ recommendations, because it was felt highway improvements ‘would cause harm to the Woolpit Conservation Area’.

Woolpit resident Ray Melvin, a former district and parish councillor who has followed the applications, welcomed the decisions.

He said today: “It’s good news. The planning consent they’ve granted is one that has considerable community value. It will provide extra parking for our health centre and won’t take traffic through the centre of the village.

“Green Road is a good decision. We’ve had roadworks going on that have given a taste of what it’s like if you have extra traffic going through the village and down Green Lane.”

He said the majority of that estate’s traffic would go through the village and added: “It’s a very attractive medieval village centre and it must be protected.”

He said the deferred application was next to Goldstar’s depot, which operates day and night. and the application had a number of errors.