Decision on controversial waste hub plans to be made next week

Controversial plans for a waste hub near Bury St Edmunds look set to be approved by councillors next week.

The West Suffolk Operational Hub on land north of Hollow Road Farm, in Fornham St Martin, would include a waste transfer station, household waste recycling centre and a fleet depot.

A 3D image of the proposed West Suffolk Operational Hub

The plans will be decided at a special meeting of St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s development control committee on Wednesday, July 19.

They have been recommended for approval despite fierce opposition from residents and parish councils, who have raised concerns over increased traffic, noise as well as odour and environmental issues.

The applicants Suffolk County, St Edmundsbury Borough and Forest Heath District Councils say the plans will improve their ability to meet future demand for waste services and release existing sites for redevelopment.

The borough council has received letters of objections or comments from 93 addresses and one letter in support.

Fornham All Saints, Fornham St Martin Cum St Genevieve and Great Barton Parish Councils have objected.

Fornham St Martin also provided comments from 52 addresses.

At the meeting, registered representatives will be able to speak within a 12 minute time allocation per category, which are objector, supporter, town/parish council, ward member and applicant/agent.

This is an increase from the usual three minutes.

A borough council spokesman said: “It is not unusual for the council to hold special meetings when needed. The council recognises the complexity and interest in this application and by holding a special meeting can make sure there is enough time and room for people to have their say while not impacting on other applications that would be heard in the course of a normal committee.”

It will be held at West Suffolk House, in Bury, and starts at 10am.