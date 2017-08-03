Decision due on 80 homes east of Moreton Hall

Plans to build 80 homes on land to the east of Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds, were to be considered by St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s development control committee today.

Applicant Taylor Wimpey East Anglia submitted the ‘reserved matters’ planning application, giving details of access, scale, layout, appearance and landscaping for the second of five development phases, in May.

An earlier ‘hybrid’ application, which granted consent for 100 homes in phase one and 400 homes on the remaining four build phases, has already established the principle of development on the site.

But Great Barton Parish Council has objected to the density of houses in phase two, saying it is unsuitable for a rural location.

Recommending the scheme for approval, a report to the committee said: “This phase, phase two is of a lower density, compared to phase one and also future phases, responding to the countryside setting of its eastern boundary. This full accords with the masterplan.

“The density increases from east to west, providing a transition towards the existing built development.”