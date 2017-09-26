Debenhams in Bury St Edmunds looking for up to 70 extra Christmas staff

Debenhams is on the hunt for up to 70 new staff to work in its Bury St Edmunds store this Christmas.

The new recruits will work on the sales floor of the store, which is in the arc shopping centre, over the festive period.

Successful applicants will start mid-November and work until the beginning of January, covering key events such as Black Friday, ‘Christmas Spectacular’ and Boxing Day sales.

Tracy Crowther, of Debenhams in Bury St Edmunds, said: “Christmas is our busiest time of year. We begin planning months before the festivities start to make sure we deliver the high level of service that consumers expect from Debenhams.

“Our colleagues in Bury St Edmunds are part of what makes Debenhams a great place to shop for our customers.

“They help bring the Christmas spirit alive so we are really keen to hear from anyone who wants to join a great team, has a strong ‘can-do’ approach and is eager to learn the ropes.

“Many colleagues who join us during this time stay on as permanent members of the team, so it’s a great time to apply.”

More information on vacancies and how to apply can be found on www.debenhams-careers.com and candidates can sign up for job alerts via the website to receive details of vacancies.