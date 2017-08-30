Death of injured Bury St Edmunds man not thought to be suspicious

Detectives investigating the death of man found injured in a field in Bury St Edmunds last week say they have yet to find any evidence to suggest it was suspicious.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 9pm last Tuesday (August 22), to reports a man in his 20s had been found barely breathing in a field near to West Suffolk College in Out Risbygate.

The man, who has not been named, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment, but died on Friday (August 25).

A Home Office post-mortem examination carried out yesterday found his cause of death to be subdural haemorrhage.

Currently his death is not believed to be the result of any suspicious circumstances and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

A 22-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, who were both arrested on suspicion of robbery by officers investigating this incident, have been bailed until September 19 pending further enquires.

This relates to the theft of the man’s mobile phone, which is believed to have been stolen from him at some point on Tuesday night, prior to his admittance to hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury Police Station on 101 quoting reference CAD 455 of August 22.