Day in memory of Stowupland teen raises £3k for charity

A young man from Stowupland, who died at age 19 from undiagnosed Type 1 diabetes, was the inspiration behind a fund-raiser last weekend.

Saturday saw friends and family of Robbie Warner come together to enjoy a day of football and live music in his memory.

Robbie Warner

The event, the third of its kind held at Bacton United ‘89 Football Club, where Robbie had played for youth and adult teams, was attended by hundreds of people and looks set to have raised around £3,000 for the Diabetes UK charity.

“When we started we never expected to raise that amount of money in a day and it’s people’s generosity and kindness that helps us along so I’m very grateful for that,” said Justin Warner, Robbie’s father, who is a football manager at the club.

“Robbie loved his football and I think he’d have been quite proud of all the different people who want to be part of it and play,” he added.

Twenty men’s teams, 10 youth teams and five women’s teams took part in the event’s football tournaments with the Bacton First Team, Stowmarket Hornets and Ipswich Town Ladies each winning on the day.

A raffle with more than 100 prizes and a ‘massive’ tombola, with items collected by Justin’s sister and cousin, also featured in the fund-raiser, which ended with local bands providing musical entertainment long into the night.

