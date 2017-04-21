Dawn drives a new career

Dawn Dewar from Stowmarket is aiming to be the driving force to empower other women to make life choices and go forward towards their ambitions.

Dawn, a beautician of 14 years, decided to make a complete career turn around after she had her daughter Ella- Rose, aged nine months.

And she is now launching her driving instruction career having signed up to the NxtGen franchise.

She is hoping to inspire others, men and women, to takes steps which could enable their lives to improve.

She said: I’m a very personable, people orientated sort of person and I wanted to do something to make people’s lives different and more independent. Some of the mums I met at parents group felt quite isolated and this career was something I found I can do which works around the family and home commitments. Doing this job I can work my own hours.

“Working as a beautician was about making people feel nice and relaxed and I really enjoyed my work. But this job is giving somebody something for life, where they are able to get work and make family life easier.”

Dawn, 32, had to re-sit both her theory and driving test at an advanced level and was vetted to make sure her driving experience was up to the required level. She did this through the NxtGen Driving Academy based in Stowmarket.

She said: “Having Ella-Rose was a massive life change. I thought I could do everything I did before but my job and lifestyle just didn’t fit in.

”I’d like to thank Shaun Finn from NxtGen, for all his help and support.”

NxtGen Driving Academy covers Suffolk, parts of Norfolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire and the surrounding areas and offers a range of courses including a Pass Plus course which can boost driver confidence and also help lower insurance premiums.

Dawn covers the Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds area and surrounding villages.

She charges £23 a lesson if booked in 10 blocks or £25 an hour. To book a driving lesson call her on 07498 985277 or visit www.nxtgendrvingacademy.co.uk