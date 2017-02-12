Dad organises charity darts night in aid of Bury St Edmunds school

A charity darts night has been organised in Stowmarket and will take place on February 25.

The event will be at the Walnut Tree pub and is to provide funds for outdoor playground equipment for Riverwalk School, in Bury St Edmunds.

Organiser James Curtis, of Needham Market, whose daughter Imogen Hayward, 8, attends the school heard that they were raising money and wanted to get involved.

He said: “I thought this was a great way to raise money for roundabouts and slides for the children and it has had a good response.”

Around 50 to 60 people have already said they will be attending and there will be a raffle and buffet on the night.

Amy Hayward, Mr Curtis’ partner said she was overjoyed with the generousity of donations. She said: “We have around 20 to 30 prizes at the minute, from a tablet donated by Hughes Electricals, a voucher from the Trowel and Hammer at Cotton and items from Gala Bingo and Adnams, it has been brilliant. People have been fantastic.”

Riverwalk caters for pupils who have severe, profound and complex learning needs.