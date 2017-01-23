Cyclist who died in alleged hit and run in Hitcham suffered multiple injuries, inquest told

A coroner has opened an inquest into the death of a 72-year-old cyclist in an alleged hit and run accident at Hitcham.

Colin Taylor, a retired council worker of The Causeway, Hitcham, was found by a member of the public in a ditch beside Finborough Road on November 29 last year.

Mr Taylor, who was single, was declared dead at the scene of the accident by an air ambulance paramedic.

An inquest into his death was formally opened at Ipswich today.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone said a post mortem examination conducted by Home Office pathologist Dr Nat Carey showed that Mr Taylor had died as a result of multiple injuries including a severe head injury.

Dr Sharpstone adjourned the hearing until May to allow further enquiries to be completed.

Following Mr Taylor’s death, a 50-year-old man, from Dagenham, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop following a collision and failing to report a collision. He was bailed until Thursday, February 2.