A cyclist was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a collision in Stowmarket earlier this evening.

The incident was at about 6.10pm in Ipswich Road and involved a female cyclist and a car.

A team from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) charity was first on scene.

A spokesman for SARS said they assessed the woman for multiple injuries.

He added: “The SARS team then accompanied the patient by land ambulance to hospital where on arrival she was in a serious condition.”