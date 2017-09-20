Cyclist suffers serious head injuries in Barnham collision

A cyclist suffered serious head injuries in a collision on the A134 at Barnham.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Sprinter van on Tuesday, September 19 at about 6.35am.

He was travelling along Bury Road from Thetford towards Barnham and the white van was travelling in the same direction.

The cyclist was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Witnesses should call 101.