Cycle King opens temporary store in wake of massive fire

A Bury St Edmunds bike shop which was destroyed by a massive fire has opened temporary premises on Moreton Hall.

Cycle King launched the store, in Chamberlayne Road, on Wednesday afternoon – just a week after signing the lease on the property.

Bosses intend to keep the shop open until its base on Angel Hill is restored.

Flames tore through the premises on September 29 and firefighters managed to stop the blaze engulfing The One Bull pub and Francela restaurant.

Francela reopened last week but the reopening of The One Bull has had to be put back further than originally planned.

The Cycle King shop is open throughout the week.