Culture: Taylor-made comedy from funny woman Ellie

Following on from a hugely successful sold out Edinburgh Fringe run, appearance on Mock The Week and her position as news anchor on The Mash Report, Ellie Taylor takes her latest show, This Guy, to the Quay Theatre on Saturday

You’ve just completed a successful, sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, how did it go?

Great thanks! It was my first time performing at the prestigious Pleasance venue, which has been an ambition of mine since I started comedy. Playing there and selling out the whole run was absolutely dreamy. My audiences were so lovely and I really enjoyed getting to do my show every day for a month. The Fringe is sort of like a comedy boot camp – you leave exhausted and in need of a holiday but you’re in definitely better shape than when you went in.

What was the most memorable moment?

One show, two guys turned up late holding a round of drinks for their mates who were already seated on the opposite side of the room. Instead of sitting down quietly on the nearest chairs, the pair of them decided to walk directly behind me across the stage to deliver the drinks to their friends, while I was in full flow. It was the going behind me that I particularly liked, as if they’d thought “Going in front of her might be off-putting, but behind her, like pantomime baddies, she’ll never notice”. I wouldn’t have minded but they didn’t give me one of the drinks.

Was it a good warm up in preparation for your UK tour?

Absolutely. The Fringe drums your show into your head and you really get to refine every joke, which is part of the process I really enjoy. Trimming all the fat so all that’s left is comedy sinew. Mmmmm, sinew.

This is a substantial 20-date tour, do you enjoy life on the road?

It’s good fun! I always have a support act, so there’s plenty of car trips listening to awful music (mine) or worthy podcasts (theirs), and more Welcome Break stops than you can shake an overpriced Ginsters at. I do miss my other half quite a bit, but I make the effort to try to build in quality time when I’m at home so he doesn’t divorce me because I can’t afford the mortgage by myself.

What is the inspiration behind your show This Guy?

My shows have so far tended to be about what stage I’m at in life.

I did one about wanting to get married, then one about being married and wishing I’d slept with more people (husband was delighted) and this one is about

the supposed next step: the

pressure to have a baby. Problem is, I have the maternal instinct of a pitta bread. And now all of my friends are shooting out kids. It’s like the domino effect, if the dominos were all infant humans who love Peppa Pig and soil themselves.

What can people expect at an Ellie Taylor show?

An evening out of the house where a tall lady who looks a bit

like Steve Tyler from Aerosmith will be a complete moron for your entertainment. Plus a special guest appearance by Mr Harry Styles. (This bit is not strictly true but I’m trying to get it #trending.)

Have you had any memorable on stage experiences, for the right or wrong reason?

My most memorable gig would be doing Live At the Apollo at the Hammersmith Apollo last year. What a venue. Whatever happens going forward, even if I end up back being the world’s

worst PA, I am so proud that I got to walk on that incredible stage and that my parents were in the audience to see me do it.

One of the best days of my life. It’s up there with the day Jedward started following me on Twitter.

The Mash Report on BBC 2 has proved a huge success. Will we be seeing you on our screens again soon?

I’m so incredibly proud to be a part of the The Mash Report. It’s such an exciting show featuring so many excellent comics who I really admire. It’ll be back in the next few months and I can’t wait! I was lucky enough to film an episode of Josh Widdecombe’s BBC sitcom Josh this year, which is out in the next few weeks, and I’m also filming an ITV2 sitcom right now but I’m not allowed to say what it is, which is such an annoying thing to say. Sorry. Nothing makes you more enigmatic than fear of breaching the terms of a contract.